Repubblika writes to US ambassador over immigration enforcement, plans vigil outside embassy

Civil society NGO Repubblika has written to the United States ambassador to Malta, Somers Farkas, to express its “deep alarm” at recent incidents involving federal immigration officials in the US, while announcing plans to hold a vigil outside the US embassy in Ta’ Qali on Tuesday evening.

The gathering will take place at 6:30pm.

In an open letter to Farkas, who recently took up her post, Repubblika said it had “followed with horror the growing number of deaths associated with immigration enforcement and detention” in the United States, referring to what it described as “murders and cruel atrocities currently being committed in America under the guise of enforcing immigration laws”.

The organisation said there were “credible reports of systemic abuse, medical neglect and excessive use of force”, stressing that these were “not isolated incidents”, and highlighted what it called the “distressing” treatment of minors by immigration authorities.

The NGO’s intervention follows the fatal shooting of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, the second recent ICE-related fatal shooting in the city, as well as reports that a five-year-old boy was detained while returning home from school. Repubblika said US human rights and civil society organisations had described the incidents as “cruel, disproportionate and incompatible with the rule of law”, warning that federal methods were beginning to resemble those of authoritarian regimes.

Repubblika also referred to recent public comments by Farkas, who in a video posted on the US embassy’s social media channels last week said she would not hesitate to promote President Donald Trump’s political agenda in Malta. While the ambassador said the US and Malta were bound by shared democratic values and a commitment to peace and prosperity, Repubblika said it was “profoundly disturbed” by the agenda being pursued by the US administration, arguing that current policies could not be reconciled with democratic principles traditionally associated with American leadership.

The organisation warned that the United States risked becoming a “model for strongmen” and “a warning rather than an inspiration”, while stressing that its protest was in solidarity with the American people. It urged the ambassador to use her office to uphold fundamental rights rather than defend or export policies that undermine them, saying: “Our protest is not against America. It is against injustice.”

The letter was signed by Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona.