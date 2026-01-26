Storm Harry: Gozo residents caught in Malta can apply for accommodation refund scheme

The Ministry for Gozo has launched an emergency accommodation refund scheme to provide financial assistance to Gozo residents who were forced to stay overnight in Malta during Storm Harry.

The scheme follows the suspension of Gozo Channel services on January 19 and 20 due to severe weather.

It is intended to offer partial reimbursement of accommodation expenses incurred in hotels, hostels or other licensed establishments.

Announcing the measure, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that adverse weather conditions left several Gozitan residents stranded in Malta, unable to return home. He said the extraordinary situation caused inconvenience and unexpected costs for many individuals and families.

“Our priority is to ensure that no Gozitan resident is burdened financially because of circumstances beyond their control,” Camilleri said. “This scheme reflects the government’s commitment to stand by the people of Gozo.”

Applications must be submitted online through the website mygozo.gov.mt or via the MyGozo app.

Applicants are required to provide a valid identity card showing Gozo as their primary residence, along with official accommodation receipts indicating the name of the establishment, the dates of stay and the total amount paid.

The Ministry for Gozo and Planning said it remains committed to safeguarding the needs of Gozitan residents and to intervening in exceptional situations such as this.