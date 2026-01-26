WATCH | PM defends Roderick Galdes from ‘unproven allegations,’ says there is no hint of wrongdoing

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended former Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, repeating that the “allegations” against him are so far unproven.

As he was doorstepped by journalists on Monday, Abela talked down the latest report on Galdes, calling the report “recycled.”

Galdes resigned late on Saturday evening after months of dominating headlines over very advantageous property deals with some of Malta’s biggest developers.

As housing minister, Galdes struck a deal with developers Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius, and Daniel Refalo to trade a furnished apartment in Xagħra with a plot of land in Għarb. He also managed to secure an unbelievable bargain when he bought a duplex penthouse including garage and airspace for just €140,000 from the same developers. The ex-minister was also accused of hobnobbing with contractors.

Galdes finally resigned hours before a report revealed that the FIAU flagged the fact that Roderick Galdes’s brother was a “close business partner” of the owner of a company awarded social housing contracts.

According to Abela, none of these controversies led to the minster’s resignation, claiming that he resigned because he didn’t want allegations to dampen government’s work.

“What was said so far about him doesn’t show the slightest hint of evidence of wrongdoing,” Abela said, praising Galdes for prioritising the Labour Party and the country over himself.

Abela said he doesn’t find anything concerning about the fact that a company with close ties to Galdes’s brother was awarded social housing contracts despite having no experience in the construction sector.

The Prime Minister then stated that such a resignation shows that the “standards of correctness have been raised.”

When asked about the fact that the housing sector wasn’t given a ministry, Abela explained that by handing the portfolio to Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, the sector is given more importance, as Ellul’s office falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Throughout the doorstepping session, Abela likened Galdes’s allegations with those levelled against PL MP Carmelo Abela. The MP had won a libel case against lawyer Jason Azzopardi who defamed the former minister by linking him to the failed 2010 HSBC robbery.

The Prime Minister further clarified that he won’t bar Galdes from contesting the next general election, as he challenged journalists to come forward with evidence of the former minister’s wrongdoing.