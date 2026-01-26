Malta considering invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace, prime minister tells parliament

Malta has been informally invited to sit at US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Abela made this announcement when he was responding to questions after his ministerial statement following his attendance of a European Council meeting last week.

Responding to a question made by PN MP Mario de Marco, Abela confirmed that Malta received an informal invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace. Abela minced no words when he said that “if it is in the national interest,” Malta would join the board regardless of whether the EU disagrees with the move.

He explained that Malta is currently evaluating whether or not to join, and that Malta is receiving legal advice on such a move. Hungary and Bulgaria are the only EU member states that agreed to sit on the board so far.

Abela further told parliament that he told European leaders that each state should make its own decision on whether or not to join the board, saying that government is open to any initiative that is in favour of peace.

Trump's Board of Peace is a new global body the US president claims is part of the solution to global conflicts. Western leaders have voiced concerns that this could replace the United Nations, which Trump has repeatedly blasted.

Abela accuses Opposition of using 'dangerous' language to provoke US

During his heated reply to Opposition questions, the Prime Minister took issue with what he called "dangerous" language in a PN statement regarding the US.

Abela accused PN leader Alex Borg of being "a catalyst for trouble" as he quoted what he called "inflammatory speech" in the Opposition's statement. One particular sentence Abela quoted as "inflammatory" was, "Any pressure, threats or interference by any other country constitute an unacceptable abuse."

The Prime Minister warned the Opposition Leader that he does not understand the repercussions of the 10% tariffs Trump threatened to slam on those who oppose his plans to acquire Greenland.

Abela further hit out at a protest in front of the US embassy in Ta’ Qali over the killing of US citizens by federal immigration agents. The protest is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30pm and is being organised by NGO Repubblika.

The NGO’s protest follows the fatal shooting of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, the second recent ICE-related fatal shooting in the city, as well as reports that a five-year-old boy was detained while returning home from school.

Abela clarified that this was not the Maltese government’s position, as he accused Repubblika of acting in a populist manner. He insisted that Malta "worked endlessly to restore diplomatic relations" with the US, as he mocked the Opposition saying, "Go and do your vigils."