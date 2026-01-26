CPD searching for 13-year-old girl who fell into sea at Ċirkewwa
MaltaToday is informed that the girl was with her older brother, who has been brought to shore
The Civil Protection Department (CPD) is searching for a 13-year-old girl who fell in the sea at Ċirkewwa’s South Quay near the Gozo Channel terminal.
An operation is underway to find and rescue the girl.
The girl’s nationality is not yet known.