CPD searching for 13-year-old girl who fell into sea at Ċirkewwa

MaltaToday is informed that the girl was with her older brother, who has been brought to shore

matthew_farrugia
26 January 2026, 7:00pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Civil Protection Department (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The Civil Protection Department (CPD) is searching for a 13-year-old girl who fell in the sea at Ċirkewwa’s South Quay near the Gozo Channel terminal.

MaltaToday is informed that the girl was with her older brother, who has been brought to shore. 

An operation is underway to find and rescue the girl.

The girl’s nationality is not yet known.

