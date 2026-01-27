Nationalist Party flags unanswered questions over Malta's invitation to join Board of Peace

The Nationalist Party has noted a myriad of unanswered questions raised by the Prime Minister’s announcement that Malta was invited to form part of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta had received an informal invitation to join the board and that it is currently considering the invitation.

The board is an international body set up and chaired by Trump in the hopes of replacing the United Nations. Abela admitted that Malta would join the board “if it is in the national interest” regardless of whether the EU agrees with such a move.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the PN’s spokesperson for foreign affairs, Beppe Fenech Adami said that the Opposition doesn’t yet have a position on the matter due to the lack of details surrounding Malta’s invitation.

Fenech Adami questioned why Malta’s invitation was “informal,” adding that other countries’ invitations were formal and were thus in the public domain. “What does an informal invitation mean?” he asked.

Other questions on the Board of Peace arise from the possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fenech Adami also pointed out that it is not yet clear whether joining the Board of Peace would infringe on Malta’s neutrality, as he further questioned the commitments Malta would have should it join.

MaltaToday has sent questions to the Office of the Prime Minister to clarify the unanswered questions.