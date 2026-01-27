menu

Tiny Sliema room advertised for €600 rent sparks criticism and mockery

Facebook users compared the room to a prison cell, as many noted that the room doesn’t have a window

matthew_farrugia
27 January 2026, 2:50pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
The room was advertised on Facebook for the price of €600 monthly
A Facebook post advertising a tiny bedroom for rent has gone viral and attracted anger and mockery from commenters.

The post was made by a property agent and advertised a tiny room in Sliema which can be rented for €600.

The room includes a bed, a wall fan, a wardrobe, and includes a private bathroom.

The room was advertised on a Facebook group for rented rooms and apartments
Facebook users compared the room to a prison cell, as many noted that the room doesn’t have a window.

Others expressed hope that the Housing Authority would notice the advertisement and investigate the property.

In December 2025, a study published by tenant union Solidarjetà showed that average rent prices are on a steep rise, as the rent on an average two-bedroom apartment increased by 28.3% between 2022 and 2024.

The study showed more than twice the increase in the mean national salary which rose by 12.4% during the same period. The author describes the current Maltese rental market as "structurally unbalanced and operates to the severe detriment of tenants."

Meanwhile, NSO figures show that residential property prices rose by 5.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

