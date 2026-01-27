Tiny Sliema room advertised for €600 rent sparks criticism and mockery

A Facebook post advertising a tiny bedroom for rent has gone viral and attracted anger and mockery from commenters.

The post was made by a property agent and advertised a tiny room in Sliema which can be rented for €600.

The room includes a bed, a wall fan, a wardrobe, and includes a private bathroom.

Facebook users compared the room to a prison cell, as many noted that the room doesn’t have a window.

Others expressed hope that the Housing Authority would notice the advertisement and investigate the property.

In December 2025, a study published by tenant union Solidarjetà showed that average rent prices are on a steep rise, as the rent on an average two-bedroom apartment increased by 28.3% between 2022 and 2024.

The study showed more than twice the increase in the mean national salary which rose by 12.4% during the same period. The author describes the current Maltese rental market as "structurally unbalanced and operates to the severe detriment of tenants."

Meanwhile, NSO figures show that residential property prices rose by 5.7% in the third quarter of 2025.