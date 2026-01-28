Donald Trump’s Board of Peace: 7 reasons why Malta should not join

Malta has been ‘informally’ invited to sit on US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, Prime Minister Robert Abela casually informed parliament on Monday.

He was responding to a question by Nationalist MP Mario de Marco during a ministerial statement on the emergency European Council meeting held recently.

Abela added that “if it is in the national interest”, Malta would join regardless of any position taken by the European Union. Indeed, Abela emphasised that during the EU summit, he had argued against a common position on the Board of Peace and leave it up to the individual member states to make their own decision.

The announcement came as a surprise and raised eyebrows, not least among several prominent members of the Labour Party.

Realistically, a small and vulnerable country like Malta cannot be expected to openly snub or antagonise a US president known for vindictiveness and pettiness. But Malta can—and should—act soberly, stick to its principles, maintain a respectful distance from Washington, and draw clear red lines. From the little that Abela told parliament, it would seem Malta has no red lines or if they exist are blurred.

One such red line should be refusing to participate in a parallel structure possibly designed to side-line the United Nations and replace it with a court of leaders trying to curry favour with Trump. Even setting morality aside, there are several level-headed reasons based on the national interest why Malta should avoid joining this farce.

1. Undefined remit

Joining constitutes a leap in the dark and would expose Malta to Trump’s mood swings. The country would be joining an organisation with an undefined remit and heavily shaped by the whims of a single and increasingly unstable leader, who will chair it.

The Board of Peace was publicly launched by President Trump in January 2026 as part of his broader Gaza peace plan. Yet its mission, structure, and powers remain in flux. According to its charter, the board aims to promote stability and governance in conflict zones—starting in Gaza—but its future scope is intentionally open-ended.

Trump himself has suggested that the board could extend beyond Gaza to “other things as we succeed with Gaza”, indicating it may evolve into a broader international body. This makes membership a leap in the dark, especially for a small state whose diplomatic credibility depends on predictability and clarity.

Compared to the United Nations—an institution built on multilateral consensus and respect for national sovereignty—this board’s mandate and authority are ambiguous and heavily tied to one man’s political agenda.

Unlike Donald Trump’s board, where he holds de facto control as chairman, António Guterres leads the UN as secretary-general with powers constrained by collective decision-making and multilateral accountability.

A concrete example of how membership is tied to Trump’s personal whim and mood swings was his decision to rescind the invitation sent to Canada.

In a Truth Social post addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump stated that the board was “withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.” This decision followed tension between Trump and Canada after Carney gave a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum that was interpreted as critical of US policy that has upended the rules-based international order. It also suggests that Trump is keen on using membership in this board as leverage against countries seeking strategic autonomy.

2. The Palestine question

Malta’s recognition of Palestine last year and its longstanding support for an independent Palestinian state conflicts with Trump’s enduring alliance with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

Malta formally recognised the State of Palestine in September 2025, aligning with the growing international consensus toward a two-state solution. Crucially, the US is not part of that consensus.

This decision reflected Malta’s commitment to established international law and the UN-backed framework for peace. Entering a body not explicitly dedicated to Palestinian statehood—and led by the United States, Israel’s closest ally—risks undermining that alignment. Critically, the Board of Peace does not prioritise Palestinian statehood. Instead, it supports interim governance and reconstruction in Gaza, following a ceasefire—a different mission entirely. Moreover, the ceasefire agreement itself is heavily skewed in Israel’s favour and risks legitimising the military occupation of a large part of the territory.

Palestinians are not represented on the Board of Peace or the executive board. Palestinian participation is limited to a subsidiary body with powers limited to overseeing reconstruction and administration in Gaza. In contrast, Israel is a member of the board.

The board’s inclusion of prominent real estate developers, like Trump’s former son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serves as a member of its executive governing board, raises potential conflicts of interest, as members could profit from reconstruction and development projects in the regions the board oversees. Joining could place Malta alongside actors whose agendas diverge sharply from its own policy on Palestinian self-determination.

While a number of Arab and Muslim countries, including Pakistan and Turkey, have joined, they pursue their own regional interests, which may result in unpleasant trade-offs typical in dealings between autocrats and dictators who constitute the vast majority of members.

3. Constitutional neutrality

Membership does not entail any military role, but the spirit of our constitutional neutrality could be undermined by subservience to US geopolitical interests formalised by the new structure.

Malta’s neutrality is enshrined in its Constitution and remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy. While the board is not a military pact, participation could signal alignment with a US-led geopolitical initiative increasingly viewed as polarising rather than stabilising. This is technically not in breach of our neutrality, but it could undermine its spirit. The board’s evolving nature makes its future path uncertain. Initially limited to Gaza under a circumscribed UN Security Council mandate, analysts fear it could transform into a Pax Americana enforcer—a parallel structure that might supplant the UN. Membership positions Malta alongside states whose priorities may not respect sovereign decision-making, as seen in US interventions in Venezuela and discussions about Greenland. This could blur Malta’s identity as a neutral actor; an honest broker. But this also raises a pertinent question: What if the Board of Peace sets Malta on a collision course with other powers like China or other EU members? It may also trigger counter-initiatives by middle powers like Canada, Brazil, and the EU, which could better align with Malta’s national interest.

4. Trojan horse

Membership in the board could make Malta appear as Trump’s Trojan horse within the EU. Malta’s EU membership intertwines its foreign policy with collective European decisions. Although the EU has not formally taken a unanimous position on the board, only two member states—Hungary and Bulgaria—have joined the Board of Peace. The majority, including influential Western members, prefer the UN framework for conflict resolution.

The board includes states whose foreign policy positions clash with EU norms. Malta should avoid being caught between the EU’s collective security interests and unquestioned alignment with US unilateral initiatives—especially when even NATO members are reassessing their relationship with Washington’s global strategies.

Malta’s international influence rests on soft power. It is built on diplomacy, mediation, and respect for international law. Joining a board perceived by critics as a potential rival to established multilateral institutions—or one that prioritises US interests over global consensus—could dilute Malta’s credibility. It risks shifting Malta’s image from a bridge-builder to a partisan actor. Crucially, it would raise questions on our positions within the EU, eroding trust and creating a perception that we are acting as a Trojan horse for the US alongside the likes of Viktor Orban’s Hungary.

5. The billion-dollar vortex

Malta cannot afford $1 billion to fully join this organisation but membership could suck the country into the Trump vortex.

Permanent membership in Trump’s board required significant financial contributions, potentially upwards of $1 billion—a steep demand for a country of Malta’s size.

While Malta could opt for temporary membership to appease Trump, even this might bring about political costs—increased pressure to align with US policy and maintain favour with Washington regardless of Malta’s interests.

Temporary participation would put all of Malta’s eggs in one basket, with uncertain future demands from Trump. Financial leverage could also be exploited, as Trump might waive fees in exchange for political concessions. In short, Malta could end being sucked up in a vortex whose epicentre is an increasingly unhinged US President.

6. Undermining international commitments

Malta may be investing in an ephemeral relationship with Trump which may not survive beyond the next few years but could undermine more longstanding international commitments.

Trump is trying to permanently install a new world order, but he is already facing internal pushback over domestic issues and his increasingly authoritarian turn. Thus, Trump’s political future—and the board’s longevity—are far from guaranteed beyond the current political cycle.

In attempting to remain in Trump’s good books in the short term, Malta risks undermining its commitment to other longstanding, reputable multilateral institutions like the EU and UN. In so doing it may end up being less trusted by major world actors in an increasingly multipolar reality.

7. Unnecessary political tension

Domestically, political tension triggered by this decision is completely unnecessary and risks turning Trump into an actor in Malta’s own political choices.

Trump has made it clear that he has no qualms in interfering in the domestic affairs of EU member states. Political tension on this issue—not just between the Maltese political parties but also within them—is best avoided by politely declining or ignoring the invitation, as most EU member states have done.

Moreover, this decision has implications that transcend a single legislative cycle and it would be good if parliament has the final say on the matter. However, any such debate could be conditioned by fears of US interference and retribution. In this sense, Abela would put his own MPs and the Opposition in a difficult position., creating unnecessary tension.

FACT SHEET: THE BOARD OF PEACE

Creation

The Board of Peace is a recently launched international body with limited recognition linked to the United Nations, but it is neither a traditional nor universally recognised organisation. Its legal and diplomatic status is highly ambiguous. The board was formally established on paper when Donald Trump signed its charter at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026.

The charter sets up a US-led body tasked with overseeing stability and reconstruction in conflict zones, starting with Gaza, but it does not grant the board full international legal recognition or independent authority.

Decisions are nominally taken by consensus among member states, but the US—as initiator, primary funder, and dominant political actor—retains de facto veto-like control, allowing Trump or his representatives to exert disproportionate influence. The board lacks an independent secretariat or judicial body, and the charter’s flexible language on powers consolidates US dominance.

The UN Security Council welcomed the board under Resolution 2803 in November 2025, but recognition is limited to Gaza and valid only through 2027. Many countries approach participation cautiously, fearing it could undermine established multilateral institutions and international law.

Membership

Invitation and initial membership: Countries are invited by Trump and may join temporarily for a standard term of three years without paying a fee.

Permanent membership: A permanent seat requires a contribution of US $1 billion within the first year, lifting the three-year limit. Countries can join temporarily without paying upfront. Payment is only required to upgrade to permanent membership.

Board operation

The Board of Peace has two main organs—the General Board, composed of invited member states and international figures including Donald Trump as chair, which sets strategic direction; and the Executive Board, composed of appointed leaders such as Tony Blair, Marco Rubio, and Jared Kushner, which oversees implementation and day-to-day operations. A subsidiary Gaza Executive Board manages local governance.

Members and refusers

Confirmed members: Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Refused or declined to join: France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Spain, and Italy.

Cautious, undecided or unconfirmed responses: A number of states and entities have either not yet made a decision public or are taking a cautious approach after receiving invitations. China has confirmed it received an invitation but has not commented on it. Russia, Ukraine, India, and Canada have been reportedly invited but have not confirmed participation. Canada’s invitation was later withdrawn by Trump. Other invited nations such as Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, and South Korea are either considering the offer or have not publicly responded.