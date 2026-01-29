Storm Harry points to more frequent extreme weather, Climate Authority warns

Storm Harry is part of a wider pattern of extreme weather events that are expected to become more frequent and intense, the Climate Action Authority warns.

And while individual storms should not be confused with climate change, long-term shifts in climate patterns are increasing the likelihood and severity of such events, a spokesperson told MaltaToday.

“Although weather events are short-term phenomena, climate change refers to long-term trends that affect the frequency and intensity of these events,” the spokesperson said, citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The Maltese islands are already experiencing longer heatwaves, heavier rainfall episodes, prolonged dry spells and stronger storms.

Global sea temperatures are rising by around 0.5°C per decade, with the Mediterranean warming at approximately 0.35°C per decade.

The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report confirms that warming in the Mediterranean region is happening faster than the global average, with strong evidence showing that climate change has already increased extreme weather since the mid-20th century.

Storm Harry that hit Malta last week brought Force 9 winds that battered the islands for almost 48 hours, causing disruption and destruction.

It followed similar events such as Storm Helios in 2023 and a comparable storm in 2019, both with winds blowing at force 8 to 9. The authority described these incidents as “tangible examples of a broader pattern” linked to climate change.

The spokesperson said that in response, Malta has begun preparatory work on its National Climate Adaptation Plan (NAP), aimed at integrating climate resilience into the economy and everyday life. The authority said a pre-market consultation has already been issued to involve experts, alongside discussions with social partners and wider society. Development of the plan will continue throughout the year.

However, the authority stressed that climate adaptation is not the responsibility of a single entity.

“This is a consolidated effort across government with the involvement of multiple stakeholders,” it said, pointing to ongoing research at the University of Malta, including on coastal protection, as well as national projects addressing flooding risks.

While the forthcoming NAP will serve as Malta’s comprehensive adaptation framework, the authority highlighted the importance of community involvement and cross-sector collaboration in strengthening preparedness.

Although no specific coastal measures were detailed, the authority acknowledged that vulnerable areas will require targeted attention as climate impacts intensify.

“Preparedness and resilience are no longer optional,” the spokesperson warned adding that climate change preparedness must be “central” to planning across multiple sectors and entities. Continued investment is also essential to reduce risk, protect communities and safeguard Malta’s long-term social and economic stability.