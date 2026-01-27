MPs mark Holocaust Remembrance Day with warning to confront hatred before it turns into atrocity

Parliament on Tuesday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with MPs from both sides of the House warning that the commemoration must serve as an urgent reminder to recognise and confront the early signs of hatred before they lead to atrocities.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told parliament that the Holocaust was not an event that happened overnight, but the result of a gradual process in which language, lies and dehumanisation conditioned societies to accept the elimination of others. He said history should not be viewed as something confined to the past, but as something that could be repeated unless strong safeguards were in place.

Bonnici expressed concern about how easily misinformation spreads today, noting that falsehoods often appear more credible than the truth. Referring to the situation in the Middle East and other conflict zones, he said scenes of degrading treatment highlighted the need for international humanitarian law to be respected.

He added that peace could not be built on hatred but on political solutions that upheld the dignity of all people, citing Malta’s recognition of a Palestinian state in line with the proposed two-state solution.

Malta wanted to see an end to violence against civilians everywhere, including Palestinians, the minister said, stressing that no one should be subjected to collective punishment. He said the phrase “Never Again” should apply not only to the Holocaust but to all forms of degrading and dehumanising treatment, now and in the future.

The PN’s foreign affairs spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami said the Holocaust was not simply a tragic chapter in history, but the consequence of deliberate choices made by political leaders and institutions to discriminate and to look away. Society must not allow time to dull the pain and horror of what happened, he said.

Fenech Adami said the Holocaust was terrifying not only because of its scale, but because of the methods used. He warned that genocide began with words and labelling, which then led to discrimination being tolerated and hatred becoming normalised. It was made possible not only by those who planned and carried it out, but also by those who remained silent and allowed injustice to grow.

Fenech Adami stressed the importance of fighting hatred wherever it appeared and of defending minorities everywhere, saying “Never again” should be a commitment rather than a slogan.

He also voiced concern about growing antisemitism and warned that democracy was fragile, placing a responsibility on current and future generations to identify hatred early and prevent it from turning into injustice. Politicians, he said, had a particular duty to speak out clearly against populist injustices, even when doing so was uncomfortable.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia recalled his visit to the Auschwitz concentration camp in 2009, writing at the time that the Holocaust did not happen because people were unaware, but because too many accepted it in silence. It was not the result of chaos, he said, but of a system in which laws were approved, orders were executed and institutions functioned without resisting injustice.

This commemoration, Farrugia said, should not be a ritual but a responsibility that began with the decisions taken in parliament. He also recalled Żejtun-born Henriette Chevalier, who helped save hundreds of Jews in Rome during the Holocaust, assisted by Maltese priest Robert Pace, insisting that their bravery deserved recognition.