Government plans to extend 24-hour service to two more health centres, minister tells MPs

Increased funds in primary health care will go to having two more health centres open 24 hours a day, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela told parliament on Tuesday.

Abela said that three health centres are currently operating round the clock: the Paola hub, and the centres in Floriana and Mosta, with the Mosta facility being particularly busy.

He said the government now wants to see two additional health centres offering day-and-night services.

He added that plans are also in hand to extend opening hours at the Victoria health centre in Gozo, with the aim of keeping it open until midnight and possibly later.

The minister also announced that further investment will be made this year in the former Boffa Hospital building in Floriana, which already houses the Floriana health centre and will also host national screening services.

Abela was replying to questions by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia during parliamentary question time.