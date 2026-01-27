Repubblika warns of ‘global democratic emergency’ at vigil over US immigration deaths

Civil society NGO Repubblika on Tuesday evening held a silent vigil outside the United States embassy in Malta in memory of two people killed by US immigration authorities, with its president warning that the erosion of the rule of law in the world’s most powerful democracy posed a threat far beyond American borders.

Addressing those gathered, Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona said the protest was not motivated by hostility towards the United States, but by concern for what she described as the wounding of the “American idea” that power must answer to law and that human dignity is not conditional.

She referred to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, saying their cases demanded “answers, accountability and truth”, and warned that cruelty was being “presented as policy” and force was replacing law in the name of immigration enforcement.

“When this happens in the most powerful democracy on earth, it does not stay there,” Cremona said, arguing that authoritarian governments were learning that harsh measures could be justified as security, weakening international standards on human rights and democratic accountability.

She said people were being detained and deported with a level of cruelty incompatible with liberal democracy, citing deaths in custody, family separations and the treatment of children, which she said risked becoming normalised.

Cremona also referred to comments made by the prime minister in parliament about the vigil, rejecting the idea that Malta’s national interest lay in silence for diplomatic convenience. She said small countries protected themselves not by flattering powerful states, but by standing with principles of law, dignity and human rights.

“The national interest of Malta is served by insisting on law, not force; by defending human dignity, not excusing cruelty,” she said, adding that lasting alliances were built on shared values rather than expediency.

Despite the criticism, Cremona said the vigil was also an expression of solidarity with Americans opposing current policies, including protesters, journalists and lawyers defending constitutional rights. She described the United States not only as a government but as an idea that had survived past injustices and had inspired democratic movements worldwide.

She concluded by saying democracies were ultimately defended by citizens who refused to accept injustice as normal, adding that the gathering was meant to serve as a moral warning, not an attack on a nation.

The vigil was organised in response to recent fatal incidents involving US immigration enforcement, which have drawn international attention and criticism from human rights groups.