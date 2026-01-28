menu

BREAKING | Missing girl swept out at sea found dead

Divers found the 13-year-old girl's lifeless body on Wednesday

nicole_meilak
28 January 2026, 8:34am
by Nicole Meilak
2 min read
Rescuers offload the 13-year-old girl's body after she was found by divers on Wednesday morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Rescuers offload the 13-year-old girl's body after she was found by divers on Wednesday morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Updated with CPD spokesperson briefing at 12:30pm

The 13-year-old girl who was swept out to sea at Ċirkewwa has been found dead after a multi-day search operation.

Rescuers found the girl on Wednesday morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Rescuers found the girl on Wednesday morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Civil Protection Department (CPD) spokesperson Mark Zammit told journalists on Wednesday the lifeless body was found by two divers at around 10:30am.

The lifeless body was brought aboard a CPD dinghy, and police confirmed her identity. Family members were told the girl’s body was found before the news was made public, Zammit said.

Rescuers and enforcement officials by the coast where the girl's body was recovered (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Rescuers and enforcement officials by the coast where the girl's body was recovered (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

He said the CPD’s role in the incident has now been concluded, and investigations will be handed over to the police.

A police statement also said a magisterial inquiry being led by duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has been launched.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also confirmed the lifeless body has been found. He also said the police’s Support Response Team is assisting family members.

Three-day operation

Rescuers started the search on Monday and concluded the operation on Wednesday morning. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) led the operation, deploying helicopters and maritime assets, while teams from the Civil Protection Department and the police searched on land.

The girl was swept away while her and her family were standing behind the railings (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The girl was swept away while her and her family were standing behind the railings (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

The teenager, a Polish national on holiday in Malta with her family, was standing on the pavement behind railings near Ċirkewwa’s south quay area watching the rough sea late on Monday afternoon when a large wave swept her away. The force of the wave pinned her father, 49, and her 17-year-old brother against a wall, while the girl was dragged into the water.

The father was injured while trying to reach his daughter and was later treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

The girl and her family were behind the barriers near the South Quay
The girl and her family were behind the barriers near the South Quay

On Tuesday afternoon, a drone operator spotted the girl’s jacket on rocks near Sunset Viewpoint, facing Paradise Bay, prompting rescuers to concentrate search efforts in that area.

The family was staying at the nearby Paradise Bay Hotel at the time of the incident.

Rescue efforts by the AFM, CPD and police for the 13-year-old year had been ongoing since Monday evening (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Rescue efforts by the AFM, CPD and police for the 13-year-old year had been ongoing since Monday evening (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Rescuers said Wednesday was considered a critical day for the operation, as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate further on Thursday with strengthening winds and rougher seas, which could hamper both aerial and maritime searches.

Authorities have repeatedly appealed to the public to heed weather warnings and avoid coastal areas during periods of rough seas, stressing that conditions can change rapidly and pose serious risks even to those standing on seemingly sheltered walkways.

Moments after the girl's lifeless body was found on Wednesday morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Moments after the girl's lifeless body was found on Wednesday morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Nicole Meilak is the deputy online editor at MaltaToday. She won the Most Promising Journa...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.