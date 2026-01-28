WATCH | Missing Polish girl, 13, found dead at sea identified as Oliwia Wojnowska

Updated at 1pm with victim's identity

The 13-year-old girl who was swept out to sea at Ċirkewwa and found dead after a multi-day search operation has been idenitified as Oliwia Wojnowska, MaltaToday can confirm.

Civil Protection Department (CPD) spokesperson Mark Zammit told journalists on Wednesday the lifeless body was found by two divers at around 10:30am.

The lifeless body was brought aboard a CPD dinghy, and police confirmed her identity. Family members were told the girl’s body was found before the news was made public, Zammit said.

He said the CPD’s role in the incident has now been concluded, and investigations will be handed over to the police.

A police statement also said a magisterial inquiry being led by duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has been launched.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also confirmed the lifeless body has been found. He also said the police’s Support Response Team is assisting family members.

Three-day operation

Rescuers started the search on Monday and concluded the operation on Wednesday morning. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) led the operation, deploying helicopters and maritime assets, while teams from the Civil Protection Department and the police searched on land.

The teenager, a Polish national on holiday in Malta with her family, was standing on the pavement behind railings near Ċirkewwa’s south quay area watching the rough sea late on Monday afternoon when a large wave swept her away. The force of the wave pinned her father, 49, and her 17-year-old brother against a wall, while the girl was dragged into the water.

The father was injured while trying to reach his daughter and was later treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, a drone operator spotted the girl’s jacket on rocks near Sunset Viewpoint, facing Paradise Bay, prompting rescuers to concentrate search efforts in that area.

The family was staying at the nearby Paradise Bay Hotel at the time of the incident.

Rescuers said Wednesday was considered a critical day for the operation, as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate further on Thursday with strengthening winds and rougher seas, which could hamper both aerial and maritime searches.

Authorities have repeatedly appealed to the public to heed weather warnings and avoid coastal areas during periods of rough seas, stressing that conditions can change rapidly and pose serious risks even to those standing on seemingly sheltered walkways.