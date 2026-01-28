Three Maltese nationals arrested over nitrous oxide operation in French ski resort

Three Maltese nationals running a nitrous oxide operation in a French ski resort have been arrested.

The arrests took place on January 21 in Bourg-Saint-Maurice and Les Arcs in France’s Savoie region.

More than 6,000 nitrous oxide canisters were seized, with an estimated street value of €340,000.

According to a statement by French authorities, officers uncovered 6,325 nitrous oxide bottles during coordinated raids. The operation followed intelligence from customs officials, who alerted local authorities to the presence of 13 pallets of nitrous oxide stored in units rented from a company located in an industrial area in Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

Investigators identified the suspicious unloading of a heavy goods vehicle near the storage facilities, as well as the use of three rented vehicles making repeated trips between the valley storage sites and the ski resort, suggesting an organised distribution route.

Searches on the suspects’ vehicles, apartment and rented storage units led to the seizure of 6,325 nitrous oxide canisters identical to those found at the resort, along with €5,000 and more than £1,000 in cash.

The three Maltese nationals appeared before the Albertville criminal court on Monday under an expedited procedure but requested more time to prepare their defence.

The case was adjourned to February 23, and ordered that the defendants remain in custody until then.