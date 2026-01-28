Post offices will be closed on Tuesday due to staff training seminar

All post offices across Malta and Gozo will be closed on Tuesday 3 February, due to a staff training seminar.

On Tuesday, MaltaPost said customers may still access basic postal services from any of the Sub Post Offices, whilst postal delivery services will proceed as per usual.

The Insurance Sales Office, located within the MaltaPost Head Office, Marsa, will also be closed for the same reason.

Although, the company advised that a representative will still be available at the insurance office for incoming calls and customer enquiries.

All requests will then be attended to by the office on Wednesday 4 February.

The list of Sub Post Offices may be viewed here.