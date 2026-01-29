WATCH | Labour MPs divided on Trump’s Board of Peace, Nationalists flag neutrality concerns

Labour MPs divided on Trump’s Board of Peace, Nationalists flag neutrality concerns

Malta’s members of parliament are not on the same page when it comes to the prospect of joining US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, as divisions persist within Labour’s parliamentary group.

MaltaToday doorstepped MPs on Wednesday two days after Prime Minister Robert Abela casually informed parliament that Malta was “informally invited” to join Trump’s Board of Peace.

The board is an international body set up and chaired by Trump in the hopes of replacing the United Nations.

Among its features, members on the Board of Peace can join for free for the first three years, and will be obliged to pay $1 billion for permanent membership. Abela admitted that Malta would join the board “if it is in the national interest” regardless of whether the EU agrees with such a move.

On Wednesday, Labour backbencher Carmelo Abela told MaltaToday that one must not forget that the United Nations is the international body that was established to work toward world peace.

Similarly, PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut was cautious when he noted that there is little information on the Board of Peace’s remit and what obligations Malta would have should it join.

The Labour MP who was furthest away from the prime minister’s stance was former minister Roderick Galdes, who said he was sceptical about the prospect of joining the board.

Galdes also pointed to Trump’s volatile actions on the world stage. “I believe that Malta should be the voice of peace. Not peace brought about by conflict…”

The news of Malta’s informal invite had also prompted scepticism from PL President Alex Sciberras and MP Edward Zammit Lewis, while special delegate Jason Micallef called on government to refuse the invitation altogether.

The only MP with a similar view as Micallef was Adrian Delia, who said, “Absolutely not.”

Delia gave a detailed explanation for his answer, but the primary reason was Malta’s constitutional neutrality. He also raised questions about the $1 billion requirement for permanent membership and the implications of Malta breaking away from the EU’s stance.

“We have to understand that the danger of this big strong player and it’s not really in our interest to support it because he’ll use us today, throw us away tomorrow, and we’ll be no one,” Delia said.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, like all cabinet members who spoke to MaltaToday, expressed his faith in Robert Abela. When asked whether Trump’s character gives him peace of mind that he will truly work for peace, Camilleri paused.

He said Trump is a “particular” man, but repeated that the national interest must prevail in this decision.

The PN’s Darren Carabott called on government to explain what Malta’s informal invitation entails, as he stressed that any move that endangers the country’s neutrality is a wrong move

Mario de Marco, the PN MP whose question revealed Malta’s invite to Trump’s board, expressed his wish to focus on the UN as an international body for peace. De Marco further flagged the issue of Malta potentially going against the EU’s stance, as he insisted that global events show the importance of having a strong and unified EU.