Public urged to remain vigilant as bad weather returns Thursday

The Ministry for Home Affairs has warned the public to remain cautious as the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse on Thursday.

The Civil Protection Department advised a Yellow Weather Warning is in effect across the Maltese Islands for Thursday 29 January

Weather conditions are expected to worsen from the early morning hours of Thursday, with winds strengthening overnight and during the daytime, reaching Force 7-8 at times, accompanied by gusts. Conditions also include rough seas.

The public is urged to exercise increased caution, particularly during the morning and daytime hours; secure loose or outdoor objects; remain alert to changing conditions; follow official instructions and advisories issued by the authorities, and to ⁠call 112 in case of emergency.

The Civil Protection Department remains on standby and continues to monitor the situation closely in coordination with other emergency services.

Further updates will be issued should conditions change.

Minister Byron Camilleri once again made an appeal for everyone to follow precautionary measures, while reassuring disciplined forces are always prepared to assist families. He thanked them for the work they carry out.

The statement comes after 13-year-old Oliwia Wojnowska was found dead on Wednesday after a multi-day search in Ċirkewwa. The teenager was swept into the sea on Monday when standing near the south quay.

Last week, Malta and Gozo were also hit by Storm Harry which over three days left widespread destruction across the islands.

In a press conference, the home affairs ministry had said that while no major injuries were reported, emergency services responded to nearly 300 incidents during the storm.