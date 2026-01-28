Government proposes Consuelo Scerri Herrera for chief justice, irked Opposition wants further talks

Updated at 11:10pm with Alex Borg statement after PN parliamentary group meeting

The government has proposed Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera for chief justice amid accusations from Opposition leader Alex Borg that the prime minister broke a gentleman’s agreement.

Scerri Herrera, 61, requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority to be approved, which means she requires the Opposition's support.

However, the Opposition's support was not forthcoming at the end of an urgent Nationalist Party parliamentary group meeting called on Wednesday evening with leader Alex Borg saying he wanted the confidential discussions with the prime minister to continue.

In a short statement after the meeting, Borg did not pronounce himself on Scerri Herrera's nomination and neither did he divulge any alternative names. "In a unanimous decision we [the parliamentary group] decided that the talks should continue confidentially and from tomorrow I will continue discussing the matter with the prime minister in a confidential way," he said.

It was Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who broke the news in comments he gave Times of Malta outside Castille on Wednesday evening. He confirmed the prime minister and himself had put forward Scerri Herrera’s name in talks with Borg.

The justice minister said the judge had the “credentials, knowledge and lengthy experience in the judiciary” that made her the ideal choice for the role.

Meanwhile, speaking on Jon Mallia’s Il-Każin moments after the news broke, Borg accused the prime minister of breaking a gentleman’s agreement they both had.

Borg said Robert Abela had invited him to confidential talks and they both agreed not to publicly announce any names until they agreed on a person.

“The prime minister chose to break the gentleman’s agreement just before the start of this programme,” Borg said.

The PN leader added that he called an urgent meeting of the parliamentary group to discuss the matter.

Sources within the PN said that Scerri Herrera’s nomination may not enjoy the support of all PN MPs and the government's surprise announcement was intended to drive a wedge.

Scerri Herrera has been described within judicial circles as a hard worker, who delivers thorough judgments. She is the sister of former Labour minister Jose Herrera.

She had been censured by the Commission for the Administration of Justice for breaching the judiciary’s code of ethics, over her conduct in her private life around 10 years ago.

Other names have been doing the rounds over the past few weeks, including judges Edwina Grima and Lawrence Mintoff.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti reaches 68 next week and is legally bound to step down. However, the Constitution allows him to stay on until his replacement is chosen by parliament.

Parliament will have the final say on the matter.