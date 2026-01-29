Transport Malta launches €1 million fund to assist with Storm Harry damages

Transport Malta (TM) has launched a €1 million fund for those who suffered damages during Storm Harry.

In a statement, the authority said the fund comes from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund made up of contraventions, and that each claimant can claim up to €5,000.

The damages include those that aren’t covered by insurance.

TM said the fund will be used for damages on vehicles, structural damage, and house facades, among other damages.

As Storm Harry shook the Maltese islands last week, emergency services responded to almost 300 incidents.

The Civil Protection Department responded to 197 incidents, including fallen trees, unstable billboards, electrical hazards, vehicle and waste fires, fuel spills, and other hazards. The police assisted in 54 incidents, including motorists trapped in vehicles, cars swept by water, dangerous debris and furniture in roads, hanging electrical cables, fallen trees on vehicles, damaged construction material, collapsed galleries and shattered glass.

The Armed Forces of Malta, while assisting the CPD in several cases, also responded to two maritime incidents, while LESA dealt with 44 traffic collisions.

The worst hit areas included Marsaskala and Għar Lapsi.

Meanwhile, the public has been warned to stay vigilant, as Thursday is expected to bring back harsh weather accompanied by a yellow weather warning.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen from the early morning hours of Thursday, with winds strengthening overnight and during the daytime, reaching Force 7-8 at times, accompanied by gusts. Conditions also include rough seas.