Alex Borg 'disappointed' with breach of confidence, asks Robert Abela to meet on chief justice nominee

Alex Borg expressed “disappointment” over the prime minister’s decision to make public government’s nomination for chief justice in a letter he sent Robert Abela on Thursday morning.

The Opposition leader said the judge's name was made public despite no agreement had been reached on the person and invited Abela to continue the discussions.

“I express my disappointment, after we had agreed, out of respect for the process, that every exchange remains confidential until agreement is reached, you chose to publish the name of a particular judge when you were aware that no agreement had yet been reached,” Borg wrote, describing this behaviour as unbecoming of the national interest.

The Opposition leader also suggested in a cryptic sentence that the reason he was given by the prime minister for the choice of chief justice was not a plausible one. “The reason you gave me in the meeting we had, beyond the name that was indicated, can never be a good criterion for such a choice,” Borg wrote.

Borg said the Nationalist Party parliamentary group had unanimously agreed that it was in the national interest to continue the confidential discussions.

“I inform you that I am ready to meet you today to continue the talks,” Borg ended his letter.

Drama unfolded on Wednesday evening when Justice Minister Jonathan Attard told Times of Malta that government was nominating Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera for the post of chief justice. At the same time, the prime minister sent Borg a letter to inform him of the decision.

The appointment of chief justice requires cross-party consensus since the nomination requires a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Borg accused the prime minister of breaching the gentleman’s agreement not to make public any names until they agreed on a person. The PN leader called an urgent parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the matter.

When addressing journalists after the meeting, Borg said the parliamentary group unanimously agreed that he should continue with the confidential talks. Borg expressed no position on Scerri Herrera’s nomination and neither did he float an alternative name.