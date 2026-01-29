Algorithm manipulation one of key issues raised during social media public consultation

The way algorithms are conditioning and manipulating users emerged as a key concern during the first public consultation on the national social media reform held on Wednesday evening.

The session formed part of a broader public consultation process on reforming social media regulations to better protect children and vulnerable people.

“This is a reform that affects everyone. From the moment we launched this reform, we saw an influx of comments from different people. Many spoke to us about social media pressures; at the same time, we cannot say that everything in it is bad. We need to recognise that it has good and it has bad, and we need to do something. The question is what we will do, not whether we will do something,” Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said.

In the beginning of January, the government announced a series of consultation meetings on proposed reforms to social media regulation aimed at increasing protection for children and vulnerable people, following the launch of a public consultation earlier this year.

The meeting, chaired by Buttigieg, brought together parents, young people, elderly people, workers from the social and broadcasting sectors, academics, NGOs and professionals who shared their views in the presence of members of the technical committee overseeing the process.

The need for greater awareness amongst parents was highlighted, with participants raising concerns about bullying on social media and the need to ensure children’s health and safety above all other interests.

Suggestions were made that the reform must be carried out cautiously, whilst others emphasised that the education system needs to prepare children from a young age on how to use social media wisely.

Others spoke about the need for children to have an active life, including through sports and extra-curricular activities, and to reduce the hours they spend on social media.

Buttigieg said the meeting complements a series of meetings the technical committee is holding with concerned parties and experts in relation to the Green Paper the government published for public consultation.

She said that whilst the government is following reforms being made by several countries, including the European Union, it wants this consultation to also hear ideas and proposals so the reform reflects local realities.

The Parliamentary Secretary thanked all those who participated in the meeting and encouraged everyone to continue having their say throughout the process. She stressed that the government’s interest is certainly not to stifle freedom of expression, but to protect children and vulnerable people.

The technical committee she appointed is collecting all reactions and proposals to prepare a report with recommendations for social media reforms.

The next meeting on this subject will be held on 4 February at Pjazza 1902 in Pembroke, and those wishing to make a written submission can do so here.

READ ALSO | Social media reform must reflect our values