MCAST employees to face disciplinary actions after lying to ministry

Some members of MCAST staff will face disciplinary actions after an inquiry into the payroll system abused by the college’s former finance manager.

Last August, MCAST finance manager and PN local councillor Francine Farrugia was arraigned over the fraud and misappropriation of over €2.3 million in public funds.

In court proceedings, it emerged that Farrugia allegedly exploited her access to MCAST’s internal salary system to issue illegal double payments to herself over a two-year period.

Following the case, the Education Ministry appointed retired judge Antonio Mizzi to lead an independent inquiry, as a summarised version of the results has been published. The full report has not been made public.

According to the summary, MCAST officials had provided the Education Ministry with incorrect information regarding the implementation of recommendations made by the National Audit Office (NAO).

Disciplinary action will be taken against those who provided false information.

While the report found that payroll-related problems were not of a "high level," it explicitly stated that finance and payroll aspects must be improved to ensure these issues do not recur.

The report calls for an impartial review and necessary changes to systems, structures, composition, roles, and procedures.