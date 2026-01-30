WATCH | Electricity demand during Storm Harry peaked at over 500MW, Miriam Dalli says

Electricity demand during Storm Harry peaked at over 500MW during Storm Harry, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Speaking on TVM’s Mill-Kamra, hosted by Karl Azzopardi, the minister said electricity demand spiked as a lot of people stayed home due to the adverse weather conditions which swept over Malta last week. Dalli said the 500MW demand is not normally registered during the winter season.

With Marsaxlokk Bay being among the worst-hit during the storm, the LNG tanker was moved to storm mooring position as per pre-established procedures. This led to no supply of LNG reaching the onshore facilities for energy production.

Dalli said this meant Enemalta resorted to the diesel-powered emergency power plant in Delimara.

The new plant, which can be used for a maximum of 500 hours a year, consists of two containerized gasoil-fired generators located within the boundaries of the Delimara power station.

The decision to invest in the new temporary plant was publicly announced by Minister Miriam Dalli in November 2023, when she said the government was allocating €12 million for a power source that could generate an extra 60MW of electricity if one of the existing power supplies were to be interrupted in some way.

She said government’s long-term planning, such as its investment in the diesel-powered facility, allowed for no major disruptions to essential services like water and electricity.

On damages to open spaces which fall under her remit, the minister said some were reported but addressed when conditions subsided.

The minister also thanked workers from the cleansing department, Ambjent Malta and Project Green among others for their work during the storm.