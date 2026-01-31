Government received 800 submissions on White Rocks, Fort Campbell, Manoel Island consultation

Government has received 800 submissions in its public consultation on White Rocks, Fort Campbell, and Manoel Island, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli announced.

Dalli was speaking on Karl Azzopardi’s Mill-Kamra on TVM, as she noted that most of the submissions and enthusiasm is centred on the White Rocks project.

Dalli refuted the notion that the projects show that open spaces are an afterthought for government, as major greening projects promised before the 2022 election remain incomplete.

The minister insisted that the current government is the one which worked hardest on open spaces. She said her ministry alone completed 68 projects.

The major projects promised by government were described as being in the pipeline due to their size.

Turning to the White Rocks, Manoel Island, and Fort Campbell projects, Dalli described them as the legacy this government aims to leave for future generations.

She said that the value attached to the three sites had they been developed is more than €1 billion, as she stressed that the way these sites will be given to the public is being determined by the same public.

Meanwhile, the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign has published a community-driven vision for the future of Manoel Island and is urging the public to submit it as part of the government’s ongoing public consultation.

The vision document, available for download on the campaign’s website, is the result of more than 200 hours of discussion held across a series of workshops that brought together over 70 participants, including Gżira residents, members of the public and experts.