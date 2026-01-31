Yellow weather warning issued as strong winds and rough seas expected on Sunday

A yellow weather warning will be in effect across the Maltese Islands on Sunday, 1 February, as strong winds and rough seas are expected to impact the country from the early hours of the morning.

The Civil Protection Department said weather conditions are forecast to worsen during the day, with winds strengthening to Force 7 to 8 at times, accompanied by gusts and rough sea conditions.

The public has been urged to exercise increased caution, particularly during the morning and daytime hours, to secure loose or outdoor objects, remain alert to changing weather conditions, and follow official instructions and advisories issued by the authorities. In the event of an emergency, people are advised to call 112.

The Civil Protection Department said it remains on standby and is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with other emergency services. Further updates will be issued should weather conditions change.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri reiterated his appeal for the public to follow all precautionary measures, while reassuring families that the disciplined forces are prepared to provide assistance if needed. He also thanked emergency personnel for their continued work.