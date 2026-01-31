Residents’ groups urge authorities to clamp down on abuse of public space after Storm Harry

Residents’ associations from Sliema, Valletta and Marsaskala have called on the authorities to strictly enforce laws governing the use of public land in the wake of Storm Harry, warning against compensating establishments that had illegally occupied public space.

In a joint statement, the Sliema Residents Association, Residenti Beltin and the Marsaskala Residents Network expressed sympathy with homeowners and businesses that suffered damage during the storm and welcomed the government’s announcement that compensation will be offered to those affected.

However, the groups raised concerns about the inclusion of outdoor furniture among items eligible for compensation, noting that the government’s announcement did not clarify whether establishments that had set up tables and chairs without the necessary permits would also be compensated.

The residents’ groups said the storm had laid bare the extent to which public open spaces have been encroached upon over the years. While acknowledging that additional outdoor space was temporarily granted to establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic, they stressed that these exceptional measures should have long been reversed, with public spaces returned to their original purpose.

They urged the Lands Department, the Planning Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority to uphold Malta’s public domain legislation, which prohibits public land from being sold, transferred, granted under concession or used for commercial purposes. This includes coastal areas, public roads, squares, streets, alleys, parks, ecologically important areas and sites of cultural or historical significance.

In light of the damage caused by the storm, the groups called for a transparent exercise to install ground markers and clearly define the boundaries of all permitted outdoor areas, in order to identify and address any illegal encroachments.

As businesses begin to reinstall outdoor facilities following the storm, the residents’ associations insisted that no further encroachment into public space should be allowed and warned that compensating establishments that had unlawfully occupied public land would be “an affront to the public”.

Public spaces, they said, are a shared national asset that must be protected for residents, visitors and ethical businesses alike, stressing that proper regulation and enforcement are needed to strike a fair balance between commercial activity and the public’s right to accessible and orderly open spaces.