'I do know Jeffrey, and I like him': US ambassador to Malta named in Epstein files

The newly appointed US ambassador to Malta, Somers Farkas, is mentioned in freshly released documents relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Farkas, who took up her post in Malta last November, appeared in an email sent to Epstein in August 2010.

The correspondence came from a public relations agent identified as 'Couri', who was advising the late financier on improving his public image.

"I do know Jeffrey, and I like him. You wouldn't think I would, but I do," the ambassador reportedly told the agent, according to the email.

The email forms part of three million pages released by the US Justice Department on Friday, alongside 180,000 images and 2,000 videos. The files have reignited scrutiny of Epstein's connections to prominent figures, including former Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

Epstein, who cultivated relationships with politicians and socialites, was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while serving time for sex offences involving minors.

Farkas, a former model and advertising executive, previously served on President Trump's Commission on White House Fellowships.

Last week, she drew attention when she stated in a video that she would "not hesitate to pursue" Trump's agenda as ambassador.

The November release of Epstein files also revealed communication between the late offender and Farkas's husband, Jonathan Farkas, who sought personal advice from Epstein about a woman he was seeing on the side.

In May 2017 emails, Jonathan Farkas wrote to Epstein: "I am seeing [redacted] a little bit... I don't think it will turn into romance. I am a bit old and not tall enough but she seems intelligent and kind."

When Epstein warned him the woman was "not trustworthy at all," Farkas asked directly: "Is she a hooker?" Epstein then responded, saying, "Alcoholic. Drugs. Unstable. Commensurate liar. CAREFUL."

Epstein moved in the highest circles of global power and maintained relationships with some of the wealthiest and most influential people in the United States and beyond. The financier used his connections to politicians, academics, scientists and celebrities to build an image of respectability whilst secretly running a sex trafficking operation involving minors.

He was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. Just over a month later, he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in what authorities ruled a suicide, though the circumstances sparked widespread speculation and conspiracy theories.