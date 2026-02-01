Government will table Bill to regulate use of internet deepfakes: Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced government will be tabling a Bill to curb the improper use of deepfakes.

"The Ministry for Justice is taking stock of what laws we have in the country, so we can address this ugly reality,” Abela said during a discussion with teenagers at The Hub in Malta.

The Bill, Abela said, was an idea raised during a joint National Youth Parliament and Youth Advisory Forum meeting.

"They gave us the idea to strengthen the law," he said, describing deepfakes and Artificial Intelligence as a technology that is constantly evolving and requires proactive action.

The announcement came during a Room4Ideas political discussion on Sunday with the theme "Our Children at the Centre", where the prime minister engaged directly with young people on topics including education, technology, sport and social media.

Abela also addressed broader concerns about social media use among young people, confirming a Green Paper is exploring restrictions on certain platforms for those under 13. He said around 60 submissions have already been received.

"We cannot go down the route of completely prohibiting social media use," he said. "But doing nothing is dangerous. Where you have children and vulnerable people who could be negatively affected, we have a duty to protect our society."

He referenced Australia's recent approach to restricting social media but said Malta would not necessarily follow the same model. "I am not saying we will go for their model, but let us look at the concept," he said, recalling testimony he heard in New York from a mother whose 15-year-old daughter took her own life after being targeted by bullies on social media.

"You have the sacrosanct right of freedom of expression, and that is sacrosanct and secondary to nothing, but then when you have things like deepfakes that are causing a lot of harm, there you must regulate," he said.

The prime minister also announced that young people who previously received free gym memberships can now apply for a second six-month period.

"Those young people who qualified under the first scheme and are still in the 16 to 21 age bracket will be able to qualify again and receive a second six months of free gym membership," he said.

He added that the scheme has "enormous potential" to be expanded to other sections of the population, including those at more advanced ages and those with certain health conditions who need physical activity to stay healthy.

On physical education, Abela said it should be treated equally to academic subjects. "Physical education is not secondary to academic subjects but is just as important as any other academic subject," he said, adding that he believes every school should have physical education lessons every day where possible.

Regarding homework, the prime minister said the government is discussing a policy that recognises the need for balance.

"Homework should not take up the rest of the day from when children finish school until they go to sleep," he said. "I believe you should have homework in a proportionate amount of time that gives you the chance for sports activity, extra-curricular activity, time to visit grandparents, time to talk with parents and play with friends."

He stressed the importance of diversity in homework, including reading.

‘Young people central to Vision 2050’

On the Malta Vision 2050 strategy, Abela said young people were central to its creation and must be central to its implementation. "This is a document that takes us to 2035 with key performance indicators that need to be reached, but then takes us further to 2050, and who will be implementing it? Certainly not me. Perhaps it will be someone from among you here in this room," he said.

He mentioned consultations with young people on environmental projects including Manoel Island, Fort Cambridge, White Rocks, Fort San Salvatore and Fort Tigne.

"When we presented White Rocks, we went on site with a number of young students who gave us their ideas. They were simple but effective ideas, and I can announce that some of those ideas we heard that day we will be implementing," he said.

On artificial intelligence, Abela said he visits many workplaces and sees AI being used in practice, including in medical interventions at Mater Dei Hospital and private medical facilities. "Malta Vision 2050 puts AI at its centre, and this is where you need to be the pioneers, the catalysts to push this important process forward," he said.

He confirmed that work will soon begin on the Culture Hub in Marsa, with the tender awarded and contract signed. "I know it has been awaited for a long time, but they will be able to start the works there, so we have this site that I believe is so important to push culture forward," he said.

The prime minister said thousands of people now earn their living from the arts and culture sector, which has seen significant investment. He emphasised the connection between sport, culture and values.

"What sport gives you is discipline, integrity, rectitude. That is what sport gives you, and then you transport it to everything else in life, whether it is your professional career or your family," he said. "This is how we always ensure that, despite any advancement in technology or anything else, society remains bound by the traditional values that made it strong."