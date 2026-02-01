Alex Borg doubles down: ‘Discussions on new chief justice must remain confidential’

Opposition leader Alex Borg insisted discussions on the new chief justice between him and the Prime Minister must remain confidential.

"We cannot treat the role like any normal job vacancy," Borg said during an interview with MaltaToday executive editor Kurt Sansone.

Earlier this week Justice Minister Jonathan Attard revealed government is proposing Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera as new Chief Justice. This did not go down well with the Nationalist Party who slammed Abela’s government for revealing the name.

The Opposition is yet to agree with government’s proposal. Borg insisted the discussions must remain confidential out of respect for sitting judges.

"We cannot end up in a situation where everyone attacks the judiciary. This is an extremely important position. We cannot treat it frivolously,” he said.

On whether Malta should join US President Donald Trump's peace board, Borg expressed serious reservations. He noted that even countries close to the United States, such as the United Kingdom and Italy, have expressed concern about joining, and that Gaza is not even mentioned in the board's remit, despite being one of the biggest international issues.

"We still do not know what this informal invitation requires. We also know there is a billion euros needed to join the board of peace," he said, contrasting this with the one million euros given to storm victims last week. He criticised the prime minister for invoking neutrality in discussions about Ukraine but now appears ready to abandon it. "Either neutrality is always there, or it is not. You cannot use it as it suits you politically," he said.

Asked by Kurt Sansone about previous comments expressing admiration for Trump, Borg distanced himself from the former president's current actions.

"I cannot agree with the way he is saying he wants to take Greenland from Denmark," he said, noting it was Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, not him.

"I am proud to be Maltese, but I am also proud to be European, and we must always safeguard European values," he said.

Questioned on recent MaltaToday surveys showing a gap of around 9,200 votes, Borg said the party has improved, but work still needs to be done.

"It is clear there is a trend in our favour. It is clear we are no longer the party that loses by 40,000. But have we reached enough? Far from it," he said, adding he is determined to win the general election, not just reduce the gap.

On whether women who have abortions should face prison, Borg refused to support a blanket exemption as suggested by the PM in a round table discussion with MaltaToday last month.

"You have to look at the case. You cannot simply state that you will not send them to prison. You must evaluate the situation case by case," he said, reaffirming the PN's pro-life stand on abortion.

On his pledge to create a deputy leader for parliamentary affairs role, the Nationalist leader said timing depends on when Abela calls the general election.

Confirming he would be contesting the Gozitan district, Borg said he is yet to decide on the second district on which he will be contesting.

Speaking on policy, Borg confirmed a PN government would maintain energy subsidies and continue pension increases that exceed the cost-of-living rate. He committed to addressing medicine shortages, reducing hospital waiting lists, improving infrastructure and helping young people become homeowners.

On the parent tax break introduced in the budget, Borg said it was positive but created division between those with and without children. He noted that the PN had proposed alternatives, including a child trust fund that would give every newborn €5,000.

On balancing Valletta residents' needs with late-night businesses, Borg said progress cannot mean forgetting residents. "We have an obligation to respect, safeguard and defend those people who have always lived in Valletta," he said, adding that establishments must show discipline while being encouraged to continue investing.

On foreign workers, Borg blamed the Labour government for creating economic dependence on foreign workers without investing in infrastructure to cope with the population surge. He promised to launch a labour market study on his first day as prime minister, and to create fast-track processes for sectors that need foreign workers.