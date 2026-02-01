Momentum calls for illegal establishments to be excluded from Storm Harry compensation scheme

Momentum has called on authorities to exclude illegal outdoor furniture from eligibility under the Storm Harry damage assistance scheme, warning that public funds must not be used to compensate establishments that had unlawfully placed tables and chairs on public land.

"Maltese taxpayer money must never be used to reward illegalities. Public funds should not be squandered on compensating illegal bars, restaurants, or establishments that had unlawfully placed tables, chairs and other structures on public land, including coastal and public spaces such as Sliema, Marsaskala, Valletta, Marsalforn and Għar Lapsi," the party said in a statement on Sunday.

Momentum raised concerns that the inclusion of "outdoor furniture belonging to establishments" in the scheme makes no reference to permit compliance.

The party said it would be unacceptable if establishments that encroached on public space without authorisation were now compensated using public funds. Momentum agreed with residents' groups that the post-storm clean-up presents a crucial opportunity for enforcement, arguing that as damaged outdoor furniture is removed and repairs are carried out, authorities must ensure that only approved, legally permitted outdoor areas are reinstated.

"Public land within coastal zones belongs to everyone. It cannot continue to be treated as private commercial space through abuse, weak enforcement and selective tolerance. Compensating illegal structures would amount to legitimising years of wrongdoing at the expense of residents and compliant businesses," the party added.

Momentum called on Transport Malta and the responsible authorities to ensure strict verification against valid permits before any payments are approved. The party also said the consequences of Storm Harry should prompt reflection on the environmental and economic risks of building structures in vulnerable coastal areas.