Delia calls for action after son was assaulted by gang in Sliema

PN MP Adrian Delia has spoken out after his teenage son was brutally assaulted by a group of youths in Sliema over the weekend, calling for urgent action to address what he describes as a growing safety crisis.

"Yesterday, my teenage son was brutally assaulted by a group of youths in a family-friendly area of Sliema," Delia wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

The incident is part of a worrying pattern, according to the MP, who pointed to repeated reports of similar gang activity and attacks on children, particularly during weekends. He stressed that the problem of violence and unruly behaviour can no longer be ignored.

While his son is now recovering, Delia warned the outcome could have been far worse. "No parent should have to worry about their child's safety in public spaces," he said.

The MP expressed gratitude to his son's friend for staying with him and calling for help. He also thanked the medical team at Mater Dei Hospital and Malta Police Force officers for their professionalism and discretion during a difficult time.

Delia insisted his message goes beyond party politics. "This is not about politics; this is about safety. We must make Malta safe again for our children and families," he concluded.