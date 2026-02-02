Momentum advisor meets Madeiran Opposition figure to discuss island policy challenges

Momentum policy advisor Karl Anthony Borg has met Rafael F. Nunes, vice president of Madeira’s Legislative Assembly, to exchange views on island-specific challenges and European political strategy.

The meeting in Madeira brought together representatives of Momentum and Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP), both members of the European Democratic Party (EDP). JPP holds 11 seats in the Madeiran parliament and is the largest Opposition party in the region.

According to Momentum, discussions focused on how island regions can better access EU funding for economic and social development, improve transport links to counter geographical disadvantages, and strengthen regional representation within European institutions through the EDP network.

“As islands facing similar challenges, Malta and Madeira have much to learn from each other,” Borg said, adding that JPP’s experience showed how smaller parties focused on transparency and governance could gain political influence through community engagement.

Momentum said the meeting forms part of a broader strategy to learn from sister parties across Europe and translate political contacts into policy solutions relevant to Malta.

The party joined the European Democratic Party in May 2025. Its secretary general, Mark Camilleri Gambin, was later elected EDP deputy secretary general in November 2025.