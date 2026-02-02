Union warns Gozo hospital transfers are putting critically ill patients at risk

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) has accused the Health Ministry of endangering patients at Gozo General Hospital, claiming that critically ill people are being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital without adequate medical accompaniment.

In a strongly worded statement, the union said the ministry’s “continued failure to act” has created a dangerous system in which patients certified as critical are routinely transferred with only a nurse escort, rather than being accompanied by a doctor.

MUMN said that in a recent case nurses identified a patient as being in a serious condition and recommended medical accompaniment, initially suggesting an anaesthetist. However, the transfer was eventually certified for nurse-only accompaniment, despite what the union described as clear risks.

The union said its concerns were later validated when the patient had to be immediately intubated on arrival at Mater Dei due to an obstructed airway.

MUMN also referred to another case involving a critically ill relative of the health minister, in which doctors at Gozo General Hospital allegedly refused to accompany the patient. According to the union, a doctor only agreed to travel after “intense managerial and political pressure”, resulting in a 12-hour delay in the transfer.

The union claimed that doctors at the Gozo hospital consistently resist accompanying patients to Malta and that nurses are left exposed to legal and professional consequences if something goes wrong during transfers.

“Transferring critically ill patients with nurse-only accompaniment is not only unsafe — it is reckless,” MUMN said, arguing that in the event of a patient’s death during transfer, nurses risk suspension, investigation and the loss of their professional warrant.

The statement contrasts this with what the union described as a “two-tier system”, alleging that doctors are shielded from accountability even in cases of fatal error. It cited the death of Carmelo Fino, an elderly man with dementia who wandered out of St Vincent de Paul, saying the episode undermined nurses’ trust in the health minister.

MUMN also criticised a standard operating procedure governing transfers at Gozo General Hospital, saying it was drafted by doctors without formal approval from management and without consultation with the union, despite the legal implications for nurses.

The union called on the health minister to take “immediate, decisive action” to ensure safe patient transfers and warned against waiting for a fatal incident before intervening. It said it will request an urgent meeting with the ministry, insisting the current situation cannot be allowed to continue.