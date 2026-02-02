Groups urge Abela to keep Malta ‘free from militarisation’ in open letter

An alliance of activists and civil society organisations has urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to take urgent action to safeguard Malta’s neutrality, warning of an accelerating militarisation within the European Union and NATO.

In an open letter presented on Monday by Grupp Newtralita u Paċi and endorsed by a number of organisations and individuals, signatories called on the government to “reaffirm, clearly and decisively” Malta’s constitutional commitment to neutrality and non-alignment.

The letter argues that increased military spending, expanding defence cooperation and new European security frameworks risk drawing Malta into alliances that could undermine its sovereignty and long-standing peace policy.

The group said Malta, as a neutral state, should not be “drawn—directly or indirectly—into military alliances, doctrines, or infrastructures that compromise its sovereignty, security, or moral standing”.

Among its demands, the coalition called on the government to declare in parliament that Malta will never join a military alliance or accept foreign-imposed military conscription, and to withdraw from what it described as “militaristic structures”, including NATO’s Partnership for Peace programme and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

It also urged the government to prevent Maltese territory, airspace and ports from being used for foreign military purposes, insisting that security should be based on cooperation, disarmament and international law.

The signatories claim current trends in Europe point towards deeper militarisation and warned of what they described as a future of “eternal wars and irreparable damage”. They framed their appeal as an act of “active peace-building and democratic responsibility” rather than passivity.

The letter is signed by a range of activist groups, including Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina and Zminjietna Voice of the Left, as well as academics, educators and campaigners.

The group said it expects a clear public response from the prime minister, arguing that decisions with long-term consequences for Malta’s future should be taken transparently and in line with the will of the people.