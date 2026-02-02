WATCH | Prime Minister wants decision on the next chief justice by Wednesday

Prime Minister Robert Abela wants to reach a deal with Opposition Leader Alex Borg over the next chief justice by next Wednesday.

The extremely close deadline comes amid somewhat escalating tensions over negotiations between Abela and Borg.

Last week, the pair exchanged public letters where they called each other out over unwise publication of details into the negotiations and failures to reach a decision.

On Sunday, speaking to MaltaToday executive editor Kurt Sansone, Borg insisted discussions must remain confidential after Justice Minister Jonathan Attard told the press that government’s nominee was Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Fielding MaltaToday’s questions in Castille on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked whether it was wise to go public with his nominee for chief justice despite the fact that there was no agreement on the nominee.

Abela said that such a practice was adopted by former PN leader Bernard Grech when he published the names of his nominees for Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

Expressing his frustration at the fact that Borg has yet to make a decision, Abela stated that Borg hasn’t even discussed Scerri Herrera’s nomination with the PN parliamentary group.

In light of this, he added that making government’s nomination public was in the interest of transparency.

Abela said that he hoped the next chief justice will be chosen by next Wednesday when the current chief justice’s term ends.

When asked whether he has a date to discuss the nomination with Borg, Abela dodged the question, and slammed Borg for sitting on the fence.

He took a jab at Borg when he compared the PN leader to one of his predecessors, Adrian Delia, who was able to reach a deal with Abela “in a few minutes.”

Abela also implied that Borg is seeking opinions on government’s nomination from “people who aren’t necessarily part of the PN parliamentary group.”