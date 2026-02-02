WATCH | Abela says current Board of Peace format is ‘not ideal’ but may seek to make changes

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that the current format of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is “not ideal,” but stated that change can be achieved by being at the table.

Abela was answering journalists’ questions one week after he casually told parliament that Malta was “informally invited” to join Trump’s Board of Peace.

The board is an international body set up and chaired by Trump in the hopes of replacing the United Nations.

Among its features, members on the Board of Peace can join for free for the first three years, and will be obliged to pay $1 billion for permanent membership. Abela admitted that Malta would join the board “if it is in the national interest” regardless of whether the EU agrees with such a move.

On Monday, Abela was asked why Malta’s invite was informal and private unlike most other invitations, but directed this newsroom to ask that question to whoever sent the invite. Abela confirmed that the invite was made to Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg.

The Prime Minister insisted that government’s approach to the invitation was one of “cautious evaluation.”

Abela seemed to justify the general need for peaceful causes as he consistently brought up the massacre against Palestinians, but said that there are questions that need to be answered about the Board of Peace.

One question was whether or not the board would compete with the United Nations. This concern was noted by a number of MPs, including Labour MPs when asked about the board last week.

Other questions included whether invites should be sent to all EU member states, and whether the board should be transitional and limited by a specific timeframe.

“Can we sit around and do nothing?” Abela asked. “Or one can try to do something. If you ask me whether this Board of Peace is ideal, its format today is not ideal, but can we bring about a change by staying far away from the table, or by being at the table and changing things?”

Abela denied that Malta's invite included any commitments, including the $1 billion figure often cited.