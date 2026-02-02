WasteServ finishes procurement process for €75 million organic waste processing plant

WasteServ has concluded the procurement process for a new €75 million organic waste processing plant.

The announcement follows a record 30 million kilos of organic waste collected in 2025.

The procurement process for the facility began in March 2025 to address the country's growing processing needs. Expected to be operational within two years, the plant will have the capacity to process approximately 74,000 tonnes of organic waste annually.

This waste will be transformed into renewable energy in the form of electricity, as well as high-quality compost.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca promised to continue modernising the waste management infrastructure noting that the new plant builds upon strong waste separation efforts.

In addition to processing units, the site will house administrative offices and a laboratory to maintain high regulatory and environmental standards.

The development is being supported by an estimated €45 million contribution co-financed under the EU Cohesion Fund.