WATCH | Illegal structures must be regularised to qualify for Storm Harry compensation: Robert Abela

Businesses with illegal structures will have to regularise those illegalities if they want to be fully eligible for compensation over Storm Harry damages, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday.

“If not regularised within a year, they will be compensated over the approved development,” Abela told journalists.

The prime minister was subject to intense criticism after he said last week that people with illegal structures would still be eligible for government compensation over damages sustained during Storm Harry.

But on Thursday, Abela shifted his position on the issue, saying businesses eligible for the government’s €1 million fund for private property damage caused by the storm and not covered by insurance policies, need to regularise their position. Under the scheme, individuals, NGOs and businesses may claim up to €5,000 each.

“A commercial establishment may be fully permitted, except for a window that was installed without authorisation. In such cases, compensation cannot be claimed for the unpermitted part unless an application to regularise it is submitted to the regulatory authorities within one year,” he said.

Abela’s comments last week received strong criticism from the Malta Chamber, who advised the PM against allowing such establishments to be compensated.

He also received backlash from former prime minister, MEP and Labour leader Alfred Sant, noted that the government already provides a range of subsidies and should not extend further support to operators who ignored planning laws.

Damages sustained during Storm Harry were on full display in Għar Lapsi, as many stood in the iconic bay in disbelief of the state of the area. Roads crumbled, garage doors were broken by waves, and one restaurant owner lost everything due to the storm. The restaurant is licensed by the Malta Tourism Authority, but is subject to daily fines by the Planning Authority.