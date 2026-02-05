Mater Dei opens new high dependency unit for seriously ill patients

A new 10-bed Medical High Dependency Unit (HDU) has opened at Mater Dei Hospital, aimed at treating patients with severe illness who require close monitoring but do not need intensive care ventilation.

Health and Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced the opening of the unit, describing it as a step forward in providing specialised care for patients whose condition is more serious than what can be managed in a standard ward.

Abela said the medical team assigned to the unit has undergone specialised training to handle the complexities associated with severe illnesses typically seen in patients admitted to high dependency care.

He explained that after initial stabilisation in general wards, patients can be transferred to the HDU to ensure continuous close monitoring and a higher level of care.

To support treatment, the unit has been equipped with continuous patient monitoring systems, upgraded electrical infrastructure and specialised equipment. This includes ventilators capable of providing non-invasive ventilation such as CPAP and BIPAP, as well as a blood gas analyser.

The minister said the project represents an investment of around €450,000, adding that the government remains committed to strengthening healthcare services and improving patient quality of life.