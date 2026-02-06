Outdoor work to halt under red alerts as OHSA proposes binding storm safety rules

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has launched a public consultation on a new administrative instrument that would impose legally binding obligations on employers and self-employed workers during extreme weather, including red alert storms and gale-force winds exceeding Force 9–10.

Under the proposed rules, all outdoor work deemed hazardous would have to stop once a red alert is issued by the Meteorological Office. This includes work on roofs, scaffolding and elevated structures. Tower cranes and lifting equipment would need to be left free to slew, with all suspended loads removed, while loose materials and temporary structures must be secured or cleared to prevent falling debris.

Duty holders would also be required to isolate vulnerable electrical systems, maintain clear emergency access routes, update on-site warning signage and provide workers with clear instructions on safe travel and site evacuation.

The framework introduces a three-phase approach: preparation before severe weather, mandatory actions during the alert, and structured safety checks before work can resume.

Ahead of storms, employers must carry out risk assessments focused on wind exposure and work at height, draw up contingency plans, inspect sites for unsecured objects, and put special protections in place for vulnerable workers. Training, emergency procedures and continuous monitoring of worksites are also required.

After an alert is lifted, works may only restart following formal inspections and updated risk assessments addressing any storm damage. Project supervisors must confirm that protective measures are in place, while workers are obliged to report any remaining hazards.

The instrument applies across all sectors involving outdoor activity — from construction and road works to landscaping and maritime operations — though emergency services are exempt.

Issued under the Health and Safety at Work Act, the instrument would carry the force of law once adopted. Members of the public can submit feedback to OHSA during the consultation period.i