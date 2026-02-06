PM and Opposition leader have ‘healthy discussion’ on new chief justice, talks to continue

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Alex Borg emerged from what they described as positive talks on a new chief justice at Castille.

Speaking to the media, Abela said a number of points were discussed, and Friday’s meeting will be analysed. The two, the PM said, will then meet again to discuss a potential new chief justice.

“We identified a number of traits we believe should characterise the person who will take on the role, and I look forward to continue working in this way,” Abela said.

Describing the talks as “healthy”, Borg also confirmed talks will continue over the choice of new chief justice.

The Nationalist leader was seen arriving at around 6:30pm with justice spokesperson Joe Giglil.

The meeting is being held after on Thursday President Myriam Spiteri Debono refused to preside over talks between the two leaders.

Earlier on Thursday, Borg asked the president to preside over talks to nominate the next chief justice. He said he wants her to serve as guarantor of the appointment process, and asked that she do the same when the two come to pick an auditor general.

The president intervened in the talks on Wednesday when she called in Borg and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard for a meeting on the appointment.

Since then, parliament discussed, and voted down, a motion to appoint Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Incumbent Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti will remain in the role until a replacement is found, despite having reached retirement age last Wednesday.

She was the government’s top pick for the role, while the PN’s preferred candidate is Judge Edwina Grima. Abela has since turned down Grima, claiming she was “Jason Azzopardi and Repubblika’s choice”.