Construction work in part of Santa Venera following homes' structural safety concerns

Updated at 7:08pm with BCA statement

All construction works in a part of Santa Venera have been stopped after concerns of structurally sensitive buildings.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said that more precautionary works will be ongoing after residents close to a construction site were evacuated from their homes following reports of structural concerns. The decision to evacuate was made after movement was observed in a third-party building in the area.

In a statement late on Monday, the BCA said that a meeting was held between the authority, the Santa Venera Local Council, affected residents, and the contractor and developer of the construction site.

During the meeting, it was said that the situation will be closely monitored, and that the homes which were evacuated will be inspected in the coming days. The evacuated residents are staying elsewhere at the expense of the BCA.

All construction works, except for emergency works in the area will cease, as the BCA and local council will evaluate all approved permits in the area.

Architects and developers associated with such projects will be spoken to so no work methods can be used.

Meanwhile, six of the families evacuated on Sunday are still living in alternative properties until their homes are deemed safe.

The BCA and OHSA will remain in touch will all concerned parties to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

“The authorities maintain that they will remain proactive in such cases in order to avoid accidents,” as the public has been reminded of the importance of the BCA’s 138 helpline.