Mqabba deputy mayor under fire again after implying Alex Borg is mentally ill

Mqabba’s deputy mayor is under fire yet again after he was accused of using mental illness in an offensive and derogatory manner to attack Opposition leader Alex Borg.

In a now-deleted comment reacting to an interview with Borg, Dingli told him to “prepare himself for Ward 10.” Ward 10 was once considered the most challenging ward at Mount Carmel Hospital and was closed many years ago.

Last summer, Dingli irked many when he suggested that women like to be beaten when speaking about PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia.

The PN condemned Dingli’s latest remarks, adding that as a deputy mayor he holds a position of responsibility. The party called for an apology from Dingli and urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to publicly condemn the comments and take action.

The PN said the incident shows that Dingli “has learned nothing,” arguing that after insulting women, he has now targeted individuals hospitalised at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The party also questioned the stance of Mqabba’s Labour Mayor, Grace Zerafa, noting that she had not condemned Dingli’s earlier statements about women.