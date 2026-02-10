MEPs urge EU to reconsider Malta’s access to Storm Harry relief funds

Maltese MEPs have called on the European Commission to review its restrictive approach to Malta’s eligibility for the EU Solidarity Fund following Storm Harry.

The storm caused extensive damage to infrastructure, utilities, farms, and fisheries across Malta, Sicily, Portugal, and Spain.

MEP Peter Agius expressed concern that the commission is restricting Malta to applying only via the national threshold of 0.6% of gross national income, rather than permitting access through alternative routes. In a parliamentary question, Agius stated this limitation results from a narrow interpretation of Article 2(4) concerning the neighbouring state criterion, combined with Malta’s automatic exclusion from regional applications.

The EU Solidarity Fund, created to aid member states in recovering from natural disasters, provides three access routes: As a state, as a region, or as a neighbouring state. National applications require damages exceeding 0.6% of GNI; regional applications require 1.5%; while the neighbouring state criterion has no threshold.

Agius contended that Malta’s status as an island nation warrants a more flexible interpretation. “As island people, the Maltese are paying the full price of climate change through their contribution to the range of green deal obligations, including several ETS charges, CBAM, and energy efficiency measures without thresholds. It would be ironic if, when badly needed, the Maltese do not find EU solidarity on the adverse effects of climate change,” he said.

PN MEP David Casa echoed these concerns in a plenary debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, calling on the EU to deliver faster and more effective solidarity to Malta and other nations affected by Storm Harry.

Casa highlighted the storm’s severe damage to infrastructure, property, and livelihoods, stressing that Maltese families, small businesses, farmers, and fishers continue to bear the consequences.

“Solidarity must be more than words. It must translate into action that reaches people when they need it,” Casa told MEPs, urging the swift deployment of EU solidarity instruments to support Maltese and Gozitan citizens, as well as communities across the region impacted by the storm.

Casa warned that the current criteria for accessing the Solidarity Fund are structurally unbalanced and that existing rules make it harder for smaller member states to obtain support. “This is further compounded by the commission’s restrictive interpretation of clauses that cater for support when different member states are hit by the same disaster. This needs to change,” he insisted.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba also questioned the meaning of European solidarity, noting that the European Solidarity Fund makes it difficult for small member states like Malta to access financial assistance.

“Malta deserves no less than other member states when it comes to the aid that needs to be given after Storm Harry,” Agius Saliba told the European Parliament.

He questioned how Sicily, an island that experienced identical devastation from the same storm, could receive funds while Malta, because it cannot be regarded as a region, is left without any aid.

“How can we accept the fact that Sicily, an island that faced the same devastation caused by the same storm, is given the funds whilst Malta, because it can never be considered as a region, is left high and dry without any type of aid?”

The MEP stressed that this constitutes discrimination that must be addressed urgently, as Maltese and Gozitan citizens are Europeans just like every Italian, Spanish, or Portuguese citizen.

Agius Saliba noted that the Maltese government initially declared it would provide aid through a national fund, but emphasised that if the EU truly values equal treatment for all member states, it must also ensure aid is distributed equally.

He argued that it would be wiser for the EU to invest more in its people through essential aid rather than in arms and warfare.

The storm impacted food security infrastructure across the affected areas, with communities now evaluating the full extent of the damage on local agriculture and fisheries.