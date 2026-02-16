Mother of traffic fatality victim urges authorities to be tougher on reckless drivers

The mother of a young man who was killed while riding a motorbike has pleaded with authorities to freeze drivers’ licences once they are charged with causing a fatal accident.

Didi Krasteva is the mother of Tenyo Kosev, a 27-year-old who died in a traffic accident last July. Initial investigations suggest the accident was the result of a collision between a BMW 1 Series car, driven by a 22-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, and a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim.

A Maltese-Bulgarian national, he had spent three years working as the videographer on the television programme Xtra and cooking show Gourmet Challenge.

In her post, Didi stated that since the accident, she has watched the news of road fatalities with horror, slamming the “loopholes” that protect reckless drivers.

She blasted the practice of giving reckless drivers suspended sentences despite taking a life. “It sends a message to every reckless driver that they can kill someone and still sleep in their own bed that night,” she says.

Didi further noted that reckless drivers are often allowed to keep their licences for years while court cases drag on.

She referenced an accident that made headlines last week, where 21-year-old Stoyan Gafa crashed into three vehicles while under the influence. Gafa is the same driver behind the fatal Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of Angie Marlen Mesa Gonzalez.

“​On February 18, Parliament will meet to discuss traffic laws. I am begging the lawmakers to listen,” she pleaded. “​Stop the suspended sentences: If you kill someone because you were reckless, drugged, or drunk, you should go to prison.”