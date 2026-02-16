Labour MP urges better pollution laws after black plume gushes out of Qormi factory

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar is calling for an update to to environmental laws after a black plume was spotted coming from a factory chimney in Qormi.

A video published by Cutajar on Monday showed a plume of black smoke gushing out of a factory chimney in Qormi. She said many residents in the area shared their concerns with her about the excessive fumes from the factory.

“While use of HFO is not illegal, its impact on the health and quality of life of other residents cannot be ignored,” she said.

Cutajar reported the case to the Environmental Health Directorate, which she says took immediate action. The Environment and Resources Authority was also informed of the matter.

According to Cutajar, the factory will also be taking measures to reduce harmful emissions.

“This case (which is not unique) clearly shows that it is time to update our law in order to reflect environmental realities and public health,” she said.

HFO is a residual fuel oil derived from crude oil refining, characterised by its high sulphur content. When burned for power generation, HFO releases substantial amounts of sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) into the atmosphere.