Orange weather warning issued as strong, gale force winds expected over exposed areas

An orange weather warning has been issued across the Maltese islands due to strong winds that will reach gale force at times.

Civil Protection Malta warned of a strong west-northwest wind that will affect exposed areas of the Maltese islands.

It advised against working at heights, including on rooftops, balconies, scaffolding and exposed structures. It also warned the public to stay away from the shoreline, breakwaters and coastal areas due to dangerous sea conditions and strong waves.

People are also being advised to secure loose outdoor objects that may be blown away by strong gusts, and to drive carefully especially in open and exposed areas.