Ta' Qali gravel 'blunder' was intentionally designed to squeeze money out of picnic area, parties claim

The Ta' Qali gravel saga's latest development has irked opposition parties that claim that the controversial "regeneration" was intentionally designed to squeeze more money out of the space.

The Ta’ Qali gravel controversy has captured headlines for months. The controversial project cost more than €311,000 and was carried out through a direct order without environmental permits or an impact assessment.

It has been the subject of anger and ridicule after the beloved space was changed without explanation.

According to a legal notice, government intends to charge €2,500 to organisers seeking to use the space for mass events, a decision the Opposition says confirms suspicions that the site was deliberately altered to accommodate commercial activities.

The Nationalist Party has accused government of taking the area away from families in order to generate revenue from events that could be hosted in other, purpose-built venues.

This was echoed by Momentum leader Arnold Cassola, who claimed that the area has been changed into “another money spinner.”