Carnival finale cancelled as orange weather warning brings gale-force winds

Carnival’s closing celebrations have been cancelled after authorities issued an orange weather warning as strong winds and rough seas battered the islands.

Festivals Malta confirmed that the carnival grand defilé in St Anne Street, Floriana, and the programme in St George’s Square, Valletta, had been cancelled following consultations with civil authorities. Floats will remain parked in St James Ditch until around 9:30pm, when winds were expected to subside, before returning to their warehouses.

The decision follows an alert from the Met Office advising the public to “be prepared” as west-northwesterly winds were forecast to reach near gale force over exposed areas until 10pm. The orange alert is the second-highest warning level, just below a red alert.

Carnival events had already been affected on Sunday, when floats scheduled to appear in Valletta were cancelled at the last minute over safety concerns.

Transport has also been affected, with the Gozo Fast Ferry suspending operations between Valletta and Mġarr until further notice due to unfavourable sea conditions.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority issued separate guidance calling on employers to suspend work on roofs, scaffolding and elevated walkways, secure loose equipment, and ensure emergency access routes remain clear. Companies were urged to warn employees about travel risks and falling debris near worksites.

According to the Met Office at Malta International Airport, winds were expected to reach Force 7, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 17°C. Forecasts indicated cloudy conditions with very strong northwesterly winds easing later in the night.